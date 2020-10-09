In the viral picture, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are sitting hand in hand and smiling for the camera sitting by the side of the to-be groom's parents, see photos:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much popular Bollywood singer, Neha Kakkar has finally confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh on Instagram. The duo shared the same picture on the photo-sharing app and Neha captioned her post as, "You are Mine".

After Neha shared the photo, Rohanpreet commented on her post and wrote, "Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI (sic)."

Whereas, Rohan shared the same photo and added the caption that read, "Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar #NehuPreet (sic)."

View this post on Instagram You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇 #NehuPreet 👫🏻 A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) onOct 8, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

Neha replied to his post and wrote, "Awwwweeee.. Rohu Baby!! (sic)."

View this post on Instagram Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar 👰🏻😍😍♥️♥️😇🧿 #NehuPreet ♥️ A post shared by Rohanpreet Singh (@rohanpreetsingh) onOct 8, 2020 at 8:30pm PDT

The confirmation of their relationship came after the rumours of Neha and Rohan's marriage was doing rounds on the internet. Last night, Neha Kakkar shared a video on her Instagram stories tagging Rohanpreet. She wrote, "I want cake every day. Okay @Rohanpreetsingh?" Rohanpreet replied to her and wrote, "Hanji hanji jo hukum meri zindagi meri jaan."

According to reports, it is said that the duo is all set to get married on October 24. However, none of them have confirmed the reports.

A photo of Neha and Rohanpreet with the latter's parents was doing rounds which led to netizens speculating that the duo is rokafied and is going to get married soon.

In the viral picture, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are sitting hand in hand and smiling for the camera sitting by the side of the to-be groom's parents.

In the picture, Neha is holding some bag of gifts. If you all remember, there is also a picture that is posted by Rohanpreet in which Rohan was seen slipping a ring on Neha's finger and in this photo too, they both are seen in the same outfit.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma