#NehuDaVyah: The reports of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet will be tying the knot on October 26, 2020, in Delhi iss doing rounds, check details

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the rumours of popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and beau Rohanpreet Singh tying knot on October 26, the 32-year-old singer baffled her fans with a post on Instagram in which she made it clear that her song named Nehu Da Vyah is going to be out and will feature Rohanpreet Singh in it.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar shared the poster of her upcoming song 'Nehu Da Vyah'. She captioned her post as, "#NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar ??featuring My Rohu @rohanpreetsingh ?? 21st October ???? #RohuPreet ????".

Reacting to her post, one of the users said, "Why do I have a feeling that they're actually not a couple and everything was to create the buzz before the release"

However, rumours of her wedding with Rohanpreet are also doing rounds on the internet and according to a report by Times of India, Neha and Rohanpreet will be tying the knot on October 26, 2020, in Delhi. On the other hand, Aditya Narayan also announced his wedding with longtime girlfriend a few days back.

Aditya Narayan told Times of India, "Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married.”

Neha's ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli also reacted to her wedding rumour and said that if it true, he wishes well for her.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma