New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the wedding rumours of singer Neha Kakkar and beau Rohanpreet is doing rounds on the internet, to stir it up the 32-year-old singer posted an unseen video from the time when she met her boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh's parents.

She shared the adorable video on Instagram and wrote, "The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet."

In the video, Neha is giggling and Rohanpreet is seen whispering in her ear as their family members exchange gifts and greeting. Neha and Rohanpreet are seen holding each other's hands and are whispering sweet thing to each other's ear.

A few days back, Neha shared a post in which she made it clear that her song named Nehu Da Vyah is coming and the song will feature Rohanpreet Singh in it. Today, taking on Instagram she posted a picture and captioned the post as, "I have to say our #NehuDaVyah Video is the Most Beautiful video of mine, not only because I met Rohu there but also because it has been shot sooo well! ?????? Thanks to our Directors @agam.mann @azeem.mann ?? & our DOP @singh.shinda ??

In the caption, she revealed that this song is special to her as because she met with her boyfriend Rohanpreet Singh there only and how their lovely journey started.

Talking about Neha Kakkar's wedding, her ex-boyfriend Himash Kohli told Times Of India that "Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that."

Aditya Narayan also said that "Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma