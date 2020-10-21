Nehu Da Vyah song out: A day before her song's release, Neha gave a surprise to her fans as she posted the clip from her Roka ceremony, watch

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited single of Neha Kakkar titled 'Nehu Da Vyah is finally out. The song also featured her fiance Rohanpreet Singh in it. The song is written and composed by Neha.

In the video, Neha is seen dreaming about Rohanpreet and the song is filled with all the cute-mushy moments that will definitely warm the cockles of your heart. The song has amazing backdrop beats with beautiful Punjabi lyrics.

In the song video, Neha was seen in a deep red suit and was looking gorgeous in it, she carried the suit with a matching dupatta by Mehak Talreja couture. She completed the look with minimal makeup and a statement ring.

A day before her song's release, Neha gave a surprise to her fans as she posted the clip from her Roka ceremony. In the roka clip, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen holding each other's hand and were dancing their hearts out when they entered the venue. They both were dressed up in traditional attire and were looking adorable together.

Neha captioned the video that reads, "Here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! ???????? I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family ?????? Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad ?? Thank youu for throwing the best event ????.”

Anshul also shared a post on Tuesday in which he wished the couple for their marriage. He shared a selfie from their Roka ceremony and wrote: Super excited for #NehuDaVyah (reel) and #NehuDaVyah (Real). ??????

@nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh #AnshulGarg”.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma