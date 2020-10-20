New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Neha Kakkar has now officially made it clear that she is now rokafied with beau Rohanpreet Singh. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her grand Roka ceremony in which she was dancing her heart out with boyfriend Rohanpreet.

The 'Miley Ho Tum Humko' singer taking to Instagram shared her Roka video and said, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event."

In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet and dancing together and were seen holding each other's hand. They were looking adorable together in their beautiful attires. Neha was carrying pink beautiful lehenga whereas Rohanpreet was looking dapper in sherwani and pink safa.

Meanwhile, she also shared a video of how she met Rohanpreet's parents. Neha captioned it, "The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet". While Rohanpreet Singh shared the same video and wrote, "She came home for the first time, I can’t explain in words what this day meant to me It’s like I got whole world holding my hand I taan baut Zyada Love you ho gaya tere naal Nehuuuu.. Love you till the infinity ends My Queen My Everything!!!!!"

It is reported that the two are going to get married on October 22, two days before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24. A wedding card claiming to be of Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding was also doing rounds on social media, that revealed deets about their reception that will take place on October 26 at The Amaltas, near Mohali in Punjab.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma