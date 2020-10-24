Nehu Da Vyah: Earlier in the day, Neha Kakkar surprised her fans with a post in which she told how Rohanpreet proposed her for marriage, see photos

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to take their wedding vows and netizens are all excited for it. The couple shared the photos from their Haldi and Mehandi ceremony and fans went gaga after seeing the adorable pics as the Aaankh Maarey singer and Rohanpreet Singh were seen sharing a mushy moment in their pre-wedding rituals.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar shared the photos from her Haldi ceremony. She captioned the post as,“#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ?????????? @rohanpreetsingh ????”. The duo has been sharing the post with a caption like "you're mine" and Rohanpreet shared the pictures with a loved up note that reads, "meet my zindagi, Neha Kakkar. #NehuPreet."

On the evening of Friday, the pics from 32-year-old singer's Haldi ceremony went viral. Some of the fan pages also shared the glimpses of the singer's Mehendi ceremony. Raju Mehndi Wala from Delhi took charge of her bridal mehndi and even shared a few pictures of the singer on their Instagram profile.

Neha Kakkar's sister Sonu Kakkar also shared her look from the Haldi ceremony on Instagram. “My look for The Haldi Function this morning for my baby @nehakakkar ‘s wedding with the cutie pie @rohanpreetsingh,” Sonu captioned the video. Tony Kakkar was also seen having fun at his sister’s wedding festivities.

View this post on Instagram #Laila Video dekha ? ♥️🕺🏻 # A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar) onOct 23, 2020 at 4:08am PDT

Earlier in the day, Neha Kakkar surprised her fans with a post in which she told how Rohanpreet proposed her for marriage.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh appeared together in the wedding song titled “Nehu Da Vyah”. It is reported that the couple is going to tie knots in Delhi, Neha will head to Punjab for a grand wedding reception.

