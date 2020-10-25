Neha was wearing a pink Sabyasachi Lehenga for her Gurudwara wedding and she was dressed in a gorgeous red lehenga for her grand ceremony function during the late evening.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a star-studded lavish wedding at a plush hotel in Delhi on Saturday night. The pictures and videos from Neha's lavish wedding are doing rounds on social media. The duo was looking adorable together and their guests just couldn't take their eyes off from them.

Neha was wearing a pink Sabyasachi Lehenga for her Gurudwara wedding and she was dressed in a gorgeous red lehenga for her grand ceremony function during the late evening. On the other hand, Rohanpreet was carrying a dusty pink and maroon embroidered sherwani and he was looking amazing in it.

The duo after exchanging garlands took a charge on the dance floor and they performed on their recently released song titled Nehu Da Vyah. In a video, Neja is seen making a grand entry at the venue by sitting a huge chariot. Even Roahnpreet's entry showed a royal celebration taking place.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's fan clubs have also shared a video from couple's grand ceremony. The duo can be seen hugging each other on stage in the engagement videos too. Check them out here:

Earlier in the day, Neha Kakkar posted beautiful pictures from her Mehandi and Haldi ceremony. She was looking gorgeous in a green Anita Dongre lehenga set while Rohanpreet looks dashing in a pastel green sherwani. Sharing the photos, Neha Kakkar wrote: "Mehendi lagaungi main sajna Rohanpreet ke naam ki."

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanreet Singh also a singer, featured in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The duo was seen together in Neha's recently released single Nehu Da Vyah.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma