Neha Kakkar's Love Filled Post For Husband Rohanpreet Singh's Birthday Will Melt Your Heart

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been the talk of the town as the power couple keeps updating the details about their relationship via adorable pictures of each other. As Rohanpreet Singh is celebrating his 28th birthday today, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram account and wished her husband most genuinely and beautifully.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married on October 24, 2020, in Delhi, where the couple got married in a gurdwara, completing the wedding festivities with a varmala ceremony. The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family.

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle where she penned a heartwarming birthday note for her husband. Posting a series of pictures, the duo can be seen in black outfits, where Rohanpreet completed his look with a red turban, and Neha Kakkar is seen keeping her hair down with soft curls on the row.

The singer added the caption with the picture series, "Happy Birthday to the cutest boy in the world!! My jaan Rohanpreet Singh..Mata Raani Waheguru ji aapko humesha khushiyaan hi khushiyaan dein."

Neha Kakkar met Rohanpreet Singh on the sets of their upcoming song 'Nehu Da Vyah.' Neha later revealed that she instantly fell in love with Rohanpreet when she first met him on the sets of their song. Speaking about her experience, the singer quoted, "Maine life mein pehli baar gaana banaya aur mujhe pata nahi tha ki main actually apni future likh daalungi."

The 'Manali Trance' singer never knew the guy to be cast opposite her in the song will one day become her husband. She further quoted, "I am sure about everything. Even when I go shopping. I take no time in picking my outfit. And Rohu is such that whoever sees or listens to him would become his 'deewana'. And, that's what I am. I am his deewani and I had to marry him."

Neha Kakkar is all set to appear on the judging panel of Indian Idol 13 coming soon. Earlier she was seen on the judging panel in seasons 10 and 11.