New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular singer Neha Kakkar is known for her renditions of Bollywood tracks. From 'Dilbar' to 'Garmi' she has belted out chartbusters in the industry. But did you know that she started her journey as a bhajan singer and she used to perform in Jagratas. Yes! the voice behind the song 'Miley Ho Tum Humko', used to sing in Mata Ki chowki and this video that is doing rounds on the internet is a proof.

In the old video, Neha is singing a song from Mowgli, named 'Jungle Jungle Pata Chala Hai' in a jagrata and her melodious voice is winning the heart of netizens. The video was shared by a Neha Kakkar fan page account. The viral video has so far managed to garner 2,286 likes and 12 thousand views.

Recently, Neha confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh on Instagram. The duo shared the same picture on the photo-sharing app and Neha captioned her post as, "You are Mine".

The confirmation of their relationship came after the rumours of the duo's marriage were doing rounds on the internet.

According to reports, it is said that Neha and Rohan are set to get married on October 24. However, none of them have confirmed the reports.

A photo of Neha and Rohan posing with the latter's parents also went viral and is said to be from their roka ceremony.

Neha's journey to fame began from her hit song “Second Hand Jawaani” from Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan starrer Cocktail and now she is one of the top choices of filmmakers.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma