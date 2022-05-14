New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Singer Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh's personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and diamond ring were stolen from a hotel in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh during his stay. A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is going on. Rohanpreet Singh is a singer from Punjab married to famous music artist Neha Kakkar.

According to the police, on Saturday morning, Rohanpreet Singh found his valuables were missing from his room. The singer had kept his smartphone, diamond ring, and other valuables on a side table in the room before going to bed, as per media reports. However, when he woke the next working they were not there. Seeing his belongings missing from the hotel room, he first informed the hotel manager and then filed a complaint with the police.

After receiving the complaint, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashish Sharma reached the hotel along with in-charge of Police Station Sadar Purushottam Dhiman.

The hotel staff is being questioned by the police and the CCTV footage is being scanned to catch the culprit.

Recently, Kakkar shared a video with her husband from Mandi on her social media handle. The video appears to be from the hotel room. In the video, the couple can be seen enjoying their morning tea holding each other’s hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha