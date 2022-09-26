Neha Kakkar Welcomes Falguni Pathak On Indian Idol 13 Stage Amid Row Over New Remix | Watch

NEHA KAKKAR and Falguni have been hitting the headlines after netizens criticized Neha for remaking Falguni's hit song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi'. Moreover, Falguni Pathak also openly expressed her disapproval of the song. After these differences, Falguni Pathak and Neka Kakkar will come together for Indian Idol Season 13. The two will share the stage together for the Navratri Special on the singing reality show.

The Sony Television channel shared the teaser of the upcoming episode. Sharing the teaser, Sony tv wrote, "Indian Idol ke manch par hogi garba night with Falguni Pathak! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13, Theatre Round mein! Iss shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!"

In the teaser, Neha can be seen welcoming Falguni Pathak, calling her 'legendary'. Neha along with Himesh Reshammiya and contestants can be seen going Garba, while Falguni Pathak sings.

Talking about the remix version of the song, Falguni told Times Of India, "I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

Singer Sona Mohapatra also commented on the remix of Falguni Pathak's hit song. She wrote, "I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit. Also, dear #India, do stand up more often to such."

She also talked about the Manike song remake. "The constant showcasing of a lack of courage to back new compositions, songwriters, disrespecting creators, writers have destroyed the fabric of what made #Bollywood music culturally relevant. The horror of the Sri Lankan Manike Mage remade, a case in point2. Puke worthy for me," she tweeted.

The song was released on September 19 and features Neha Kakkar along with Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the additional lyrics are penned by Jaani.

Meanwhile, the original song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' was sung by Falguni Pathak. The music and lyrics were composed by Lalit Sen.