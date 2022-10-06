Neha Kakkar Visits 'Sri Harmandir Sahib' With Hubby Rohanpreet Singh And Family

Popular singer Neha Kakkar along with her singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh visited Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, which is situated in Amritsar. This marks the couple's very first visit to the religious place. Sharing about the trip, Neha shared a bunch of pictures on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Neha dropped a bunch of pictures featuring Rohanpreet Singh, his parents Gurinder Pal Singh and Daljeet Singh, and her parents Niti Kakkar and Rishikesh Kakkar among others.

In the pictures, Neha can be seen wearing a green ethenic outfit, whereas Rohan wore a white T-shirt with brown pants and a green turban. In different pictures, both singers can be seen offering prayers while the camera captured them.

Sharing the pictures, “We finally visited Darbar Saheb together. Thanks to Devotees, Saari Sangat, Security, and Everyone who helped us reach baba Ji so smoothly. I even got emotional seeing Baba Ji closely and finding Rohu next to me, holding my hand, so warmly, and hearing him thanking baba Ji for making me marry him. Bahut Loved and Blessed I felt. Bahut acha laga (felt great). It was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. Thank you Baba ji for giving me Rohu Thank you baba ji for everything. Bahut sukoon mila (I got so much relief).”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Several fans commented on Neha's post. Meanwhile, Neha's husband Rohanpreet also took to the comment section and wrote, “Blessed to have you in my life Nehu. Thank you baba ji.”

For the unversed, Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet on the morning of October 24, 2020. The couple first met on the sets of Neha's song 'Nehu Da Vyah'.

Meanwhile, recently Neha Kakkar grabbed headlines when her song 'O Sajna' which was a remix of Falguni Pathak's original Maine Payal Hai Chhankai was released. Falungi expressed her disappointment over Neha's song of her hit 90s track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.