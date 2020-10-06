Actor Rohanpreet had been a part of the wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and was one of the suitors of Shehnaz Gill aka Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular singer Neha Kakkar is in the headlines again but this time for her wedding buzz. A report has been doing rounds which claim that singer Neha Kakkar is going to tie knots with actor Rohanpreet Singh. However, she has made no official announcements, the buzz is she is all set to get married in late October.

Actor Rohanpreet had been a part of the wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and was one of the suitors of Shehnaz Gill aka Punjab ki Katrina Kaif. He was also the first runner up of India's Rising Star 2. Now that the buzz has grabbed everyone's attention, Neha Kakkar's ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli too reacted to it and said: "He is happy that she is moving on."

Himansh Kohli told TOI, "Well if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She's moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that." When asked if he knows Rohanpreet, who Neha is rumoured to be getting married to. He said, "No, not really."

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli were in a relationship for 4 years, from 2014 to 2018. Both of them were starred in a music video and Neha Kakkar expressed her love for the actor on the reality show.

However, things ended on an ugly note between the two, Neha Kakkar also revealed that she was in depression after her breakup. However, Himansh also mentioned that "I don't know why all her cryptic posts were associated with me when I know for a fact that she wasn't referring to me. Those were all misconstrued and flew across the media left, right and centre for no reason. Besides, relationships and break-ups are a common part of life. Sometimes, two people after being together realise that they are not incompatible with each other. It happens and it happened."

Actor Himansh Kohli made his Bollywood debut with the film Yaariyan. The actor has been part of several films like Sweetie Weds NRI, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Ranchi Diaries and Dil Jo Na Keh Saka.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma