Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Neha Kakkar, one of the most recognised faces of playback singing in Mumbai’s entertainment world, is missing the popular singing reality show Indian Idol since a while. Instead, Neha’s sister and singer Sonu Kakkar is featuring in the reality show as judge.

Now the reports have emerged suggesting that Neha Kakkar won’t be attending the 12-hour long broadcast of Indian Idol finale either. Instead, Sonu Kakkar will continue to judge the reality show till the conclusion of its current season.

According to a report in Times of India, the popular singer is taking a break and will continue to be on break. The daily quotes a source that the singer will instead spend quality time with her husband Rohanpreet.

"Neha has been judging Indian Idol for the past seasons and wanted to take a break. She has worked hard for many years and achieved a lot. She now wanted to spend some quality time with her husband Rohanpreet. That is one of the reasons why she did not continue judging Indian Idol after the team returned to Mumbai. Her sister Sonu has taken over and she will continue on the show till the end,” Times of India quotes a source as saying.

Neha is reportedly spending quality time with her husband Rohanpreet with whom she got married in October 2020.

Hence, she won't be coming back to the show. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

The reports have added that Indian Idol Season 12 Grand Finale will be attended by various big names from the music industry.

Several media reports state that actor Annu Kapoor, singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali, Asha Bhosle, Vaishali Mhade, Mika Singh and others will be attending the event.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma