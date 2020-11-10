Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knots on October 24, the couple flew to Dubai over the weekend for their honeymoon.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The newlywed couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are off for their honeymoon in Dubai. Earlier this week, the couple flew to Dubai and since then the duo has been sharing glimpses from their fun honeymoon. On Tuesday Neha Kakkar shared a video of herself with husband Rohanpreet as the two were seen enjoying a car ride.

Among all the stories shared by Neha and Rohanpreet, our favorite is Rohanpreet Singh's latest video that has made us go all ROFL over it. In the video, Rohanpreet Singh is seen hiding behind the menu card as bikini-clad women are strolling around the beach. He says 'Hayo mere rabba' while making faces. Like a cool wifey, Neha says that he should rather say 'what a view'.

Rohanpreet shared some of the videos in which Neha is dancing in the back seat of their car. Neha and Rohanpreet also had a lovely time at the beach in Dubai. The fan clubs of Neha and RohanPreet also shared pictures of her from Dubai. In one of the photos, both Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh can be seen wearing the face masks.

The couple tied the knots on October 24. Neha and Rohanpreet flew to Dubai over the weekend, after which they shared videos from their honeymoon suite.

A few days ago, Rohanpreet revealed that it was love at first sight. Designer Anita Dongre shared about Neha and Rohanpreet's love story in which Rohan revealed, "For me it was absolutely love at first sight. She’s one of the most down to earth people I’ve met. One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! Shukar hai mere rabba. Really, thank you, God.”

