New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's latest post took the internet by storm as their latest post is hinting that she is pregnant. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a post in which she is flaunting her baby bump and is posing with her husband Rohanpeet Singh.

However, Neha did not reveal anything in her post but captioned it as "#KhyaalRakhyaKar." Rohanpreet commented on the post and wrote, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (sic)."

The couple has not announced yet about the pregnancy news but several pictures are indicating that the singer and 'Indian Idol' judge is expecting a baby two-months after her marriage. As the couple shared the picture, fans started flooding the comment section with congratulatory comments and many of the users wrote, "congratulations." On the other hand, some of the users asked Neha and Rohanpreet that is she pregnant or not.

Netizens are also speculating that the picture shared by the couple could also be an ad shoot or a brand new song after the hit 'Nehu Da Vyah'.

For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knots on October 24. The couple went for their honeymoon in Dubai. Recently, Neha also appeared in the Bigg Boss 14 show to promote her song 'Shona Shona.'

On the Bigg Boss 14 show, host Salman Khan also asked Neha that if she married because of the song or did the song then decided to get you married. To which, Neha said, "Maine life mein pehli baar gaana banaya aur mujhe pata nahi tha ki main actually apni future likh daalungi."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma