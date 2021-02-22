Santosh Anand marked his entry on Indian Idol as a guest with musician Pyarelal. On the show, Anand shared that he has no work and he is dealing with a tough financial condition.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Neha Kakkar has offered help to 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' veteran lyricist Santosh Anand during an episode of Indian Idol 12. Recently, in the episode, the 'Nehu Da Vyah' singer offered Rs 5 lakh as a present to the veteran lyricist who is running out of work and is dealing with a tough financial situation.

Neha Kakkar was moved by his story, and she came forward to help him. The Manali Trance singer said that she would like to give Rs 5 lakh as a small gift to him. Not only this, but she also requested that people from the film industry should come forward to help him out.

Vishal Dadlani is also a judge on the show and he asked Anand that he should share some of his songs with him so that he could help Anand to release them as soon as possible.

For the unversed, the veteran lyricist Santosh Anand has created songs like 'Mai Na Bhoolonga', 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai', and many others.

On the show, Neha and Vishal sang a few songs of Santosh Anand. The 32-year-old actress sang the song, 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma Hai.'

Actress Nagma also shared a post on social media in which she shared the story of Santosh Anand. She also shared a snippet from Indian Idol's episode, and she wrote, "Santosh AnandJi still lives on for his Granddaughter. Indeed a very touching story wht Lyrics 🎶 he wrote “Ek phyar Ka Nagma hai”. Saw him on Indian Idol the song lives on Santoshji in our Memories & heart. He Inspires brings so much meaning to life ."

