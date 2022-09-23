Neha Kakkar Faces Internet’s Wrath For Her Remix Of Falguni Pathak’s 90s Classic ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’

NEHA Kakkar recently got trolled by Garba Queen Falguni Pathak's fans who bashed Kakkar for remaking Falguni's iconic song 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'. Meanwhile, Falguni too supported her fans and reshared all the comments posted by her fans.

Netizens expressed their disappointment with online posts. Meanwhile, Falguni's reaction left everyone speculating that the new release has not made her much happy.

Falguni posted several comments from fans who tagged her on social media. A user advised Neha to use her ‘brain and art to produce original content’ instead of ‘trying to earn money out of a product that’s already available in the market. The person added, “Sorry to our childhood memories that’s being ruined with this cringe.” A second user said, “Band karo ye paap. Please someone ban these autotune singers and their remakes lol.” A third comment reposted by Falguni read, “Like WTF Neha Kakkar, thank you for s**ting again on one of my fave classics."

Meanwhile, Twitteritis also seems frustrated with the song. "Neha Kakkar singlehandedly slaughtering all classic numbers we grew up listening to," said a Twitter user. "Somebody gotta ban Neha Kakkar from singing. Girl is ruining every good old song, has zero creativity to even write an original song," said another.

Calling it a crime, a third said, "Has Neha Kakkar single-handedly taken some contract of literally spoiling all good songs? This is contract killing of songs. Please recognize this as a crime. P.s ready for attack."

"Because Neha Kakkar I’ve deleted all hindi radio channels from my car. I rather listen to people honking in traffic than tolerate her voice while she goes & murders another old song," said another Twitter user.

Released on September 19, the song is sung by Neha Kakkar and features her along with Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma.

The song shares the hook line and tune of the original adding some lyrics by Jaani.