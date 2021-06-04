Neha Kakkar Birthday Special: On the eve of her birthday check out the list of 5 amazing songs recreated by the songstress.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the popular and talented songstresses of Bollywood, Neha Kakkar is going to turn a year older on June 6, 2021. Her journey as one of the most successful singers is full of ups and downs. At the age of 4, the gorgeous singer started performing at religious events with her elder sister Sonu Kakkar, a playback singer. At the age of 16, she went to participate in India's leading singing reality show Indian Idol, but, later, she got eliminated due to fewer votes. Though the singer received immense appreciation from the judges, she failed to carve her niche in the music industry.

After singing several songs in the South music industry and bagging Filmfare Awards South nomination as the Best Female Playback Singer, music composers and singers started recognising her. However, even after bagging the award, she got her first breakthrough in 2012 when she collaborated with ace music director Pritam in the film Cocktail. She sang 'Second Hand Jawani' which turned out to be a blockbuster hit song overnight. Ever since then, there was no looking back for her, and gave some memorable songs like London Thumakda (Queen), Aao Raja (Gabbar is Back), Sunny Sunny (Yaariyan), and the list go on.

In 2017, Neha Kakkar along with Tanishk Bagchi started a trend by recreating old songs, such as Dilbar, Aankh Maarey, O Saki Saki, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, which crossed over six hundred million. Dilbar of Satyameva Jayate marks the first Indian song to reach the number three spot on the Billboard YouTube Music Chart. So, on the eve of her birthday, we have curated the list of 5 amazing songs recreated by Neha Kakkar.

Cheez Badi – Machine (2017)

Dilbar – Satyameva Jayate (2018)

Aankh Maarey – Simmba (2018)

O Saki Saki – Batla House (2019)

Ek Toh Kum Zindagani – Marjaavaan (2019)

Apart from being a singer, Neha Kakkar has also judged Indian singing reality shows--Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs (2017), Indian Idol – Season 10 (2018) and Indian Idol – Season 11 (2019).

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv