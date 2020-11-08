Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 24 and they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai later.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The newlywed couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set for their honeymoon. They flew out of Mumbai on Sunday for their exotic honeymoon. Neha and Rohanpreet shared the photos and videos from the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The couple is headed to Dubai for their honeymoon.

The Nehu Da Vyah singer also shared the photos and videos from the 5-star Palazzo Versace hotel, where they are currently staying. In one video, it is seen that Neha is enjoying her coffee at the airport and in another video, Rohanpreet Singh is seen giving a tour of their hotel.

Recently, the couple shared the pictures from their first Karwa Chauth. In the photos, Neha was carrying a red outfit while Rohanpreet was looking amazing in a white sherwani, he donned his outfit with an embroidered shawl. The singer captioned the photo, "My first Karwa Chauth with hubby." In another post, she wrote, "Thank you, Mumma Papa for everything!"

Neha and Rohanpreet also got married in gurudwara on the morning of October 24 in Delhi. Neha carried a pale pink lehenga set in the morning and in the evening, she carried a red lehenga.

