New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk : Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia were caught by Jagran English while mesmerising their fans with a similar silk velvet kaftan reportedly designed by Sureena Chowdhri. While Janhvi wore the scintillating kaftan outfit for a recent photo shoot, Neha Dhupia wore it at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s sangeet ceremony. Reacting to Jagran English’s poll that asked people ‘who wore it better’, Neha voted for Janhvi while adding a heart emoji.

‘Both’ or Neha or Janhvi: Who really wore it better as per fans?

While Neha Dhupia gave her stamp of approval with all her heart for Janhvi Kapoor, fans appeared to be divided to give a definite result. While some fans found both Neha and Janhvi as great as one another in the similar outfit, others zeroed down on Neha Dhupia’s look in the black kaftan outfit.

Both of you wore it good! — Saikat Dutta (@SaikatD31020700) January 7, 2022

My vote goes to you ☺️💖 — Ravi Kapoor (@RaviKapoor) January 7, 2022

Of course Neha Dhupia.. No doubts about this.. 😍👍 — Anshuman Dave (@ansh_roger007) January 7, 2022

‘Women praising another women…’

Typically, Mumbai’s entertainment world riled with cinematic or artistic rivalry finds it hard to digest women praising another women. However, Neha’s reaction to Jagran English’s poll stoked reactions that praised the ‘Julie’ actress for voting in Janhvi when compared to her.

“Women praising another women is all I want in this house,” wrote a Twitter user. “Aww, that’s so sweet of you, Neha,” said another.

Women praising another women is all I want in this house 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ — MILI (@jksvidya) January 7, 2022

Aww 🥰🥰 that's so sweet of you Neha 🤌🤌🤌🤌❤️❤️❤️❤️ — ✨ (@janhvirocks) January 7, 2022

So Sweet Neha !! — jk_as_mili (@prajwal_adit) January 7, 2022

Neha Dhupia made her debut in Hindi Cinema in 2003 with ‘Qayamat: City Under Threat’. She was last seen in Sanak, alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra.

Janhvi made her but with Karan Johar's production ‘Dhadak’, a remake of the Marathi hit Sairat, in 2018. She also starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s dream project ‘Takht’, the period drama reportedly depicting Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb equation of Mughal era.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma