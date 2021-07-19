Both Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took to their official social media handle to share the news of expecting a second child with fans. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's good news for actress Neha Dhupia and her husband, Angad Bedi, for the second time as the couple are expecting another child. Yes, the duo shared the news with fans through social media where they posted a picture of Neha flaunting her baby bump.

The pic featured the actress in black dress posing with Angad and their daughter Mehr. The image was captioned by Neha as, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." Before she made the announcement, Neha dropped another hint on Instagram Stories, writing, "Midnight munchies. Gearing up for Monday and my next big project."

Meanwhile, Angad caption his post saying, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare"

Take a look at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BEDI (@angadbedi)

Aren’t they all looking perfect?

As soon as Neha and Angad dropped the picture, their fans, followers and friends started pouring in their wishes in the comments section. Tennis player Sania Mirza wrote, "Yaayy love you guys." Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan said, "So now i can tell people?"

For the unversed, Neha and Angad were dating for some time before they tied the knot in May 2018. The couple was soon blessed with their baby daughter Mehr just a few months later.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad was last seen in Netflix film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' as Janhvi Kapoor's brother. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia was recently seen hosting her talk show No Filtre Neha's new season.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal