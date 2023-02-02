Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi To Play Man And Wife On-Screen | Deets Inside

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are considered a fun-loving, charming couple in Bollywood. The duo is not only known for their acting skills but also for being proud parents of two lovely children.

Now, Angad, who is always enjoyable to watch on screen, will be paired with his wife Neha Dhupia for the first time on screen. The couple, who have been married for almost five years now, is expected to captivate audiences with their on-screen chemistry soon.

The couple is all set to join forces for a comedy-drama written by renowned author Chetan Bhagat. The filming, which has already finished, took place in Mumbai. Angad will be portraying the role of Raghavan Rao and Neha will be playing his wife, Savi. The story centres around a married couple during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

A source revealed, "It's a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the Covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they’re and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed."

On Wednesday, the pair attended Karan Johar’s party. The filmmaker had thrown a grand party to celebrate the sixth birthday of his children Yash and Roohi. Other celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Gauri Khan and others, along with their children, were also present at the bash. It was a star-studded celebration and Karan was twinning with his kids in black.

At the party, Neha looked stylish in an all-denim outfit while Angad donned an all-black ensemble.