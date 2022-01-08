New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a son, last year, on October 3. It's been three months since then, the couple has not revealed the face of their second born and have managed to keep their daughter, Mehr, away from the paparazzi. However, recently, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Neha revealed the name of their little Bedi.

Talking to the portal, she said that they have named their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. She further added, "We are happy and extremely proud that we attach both our names with our son and daughter’s (Mehr) name. There you go, three months later, now you know what we call him.”

Encoding the meaning of his son's name, she said, "Guriq means one with God. One from God and saviour of the world. It is a different name and we love it, even the spelling is beautiful and unusual. The credit for the name goes to the mother, and the credit for the spelling goes to the father [Angad].”

The actress further revealed that it was a combined effort to choose the name of their second-born and zeroed it down to Guriq. She is glad to name her son, Guriq, as he loves the sound of it and reacts beautifully. However, for his sister, Mehr, he is a "Koala brother", and this happened when they were preparing Mehr for her younger brother or sister.

"She suddenly started calling the baby, Koala. Even now, she calls him that. That’s his pet name given by his loving sister. We also keep calling him, koala bear. We love it because she stuck by the original, and we came up with the name much later,” the 41-year-old actress added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in Sanak, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra in the lead.

