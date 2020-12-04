According to a media report, the two actors are currently in Chandigarh for the shoot of their upcoming movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have reportedly tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The two, however, are reportedly stable.

According to a report by Filmfare, the two actors are currently in Chandigarh for the shoot of their upcoming movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The report also claimed that director Raj Mehta has also tested positive for the deadly infection and shoot for the film has been halted.

The Filmfare report quoted a source saying that Anil Kapoor had also tested positive for the COVID-19 infection but now has recovered from the virus.

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it went on floors last month. The film will see the comeback of Neetu Singh into the Bollywood. She had recently shared a picture before the beginning of the shooting of the film. While sharing the picture, Singh had also thanked her late husband Rishi Kapoor for "encouraging her".

"My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this..#jugjuggjeeyo P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture," she wrote on her Instagram account while sharing the picture.

Meanwhile, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will also feature Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul. It will also mark the Bollywood debut of YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is backed Dharma Productions and is expected to release next year.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, several actors and celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan his Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, had tested positive for the deadly infection. Recently, actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol had also tested coronavirus positive.

Deol is currently in Kullu and had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma