New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor on Friday recovered from the deadly coronavirus almost a week after testing positive for the highly contagious pathogen which has afflicted several other Bollywood stars also.

Neetu Kapoor's latest health update was shared by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who took to Instagram on Friday and posted a picture with the 62-year-old actor and expressed gratitude to all those who prayed for the good health of her mother. "Thank you for all your good wishes and prayers. My mother has tested COVID negative today," Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote.

According to report by leading news agency PTI, quoting a source close to the Kapoor family, Neetu Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 on December 4 while shooting for her next film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' in Chandigarh.

Neetu Kapoor, who flew back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements, had confirmed her diagnosis on Thursday as she shared her health update on Instagram.

"Earlier this week, I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better," she wrote on her Instagram yesterday.

The actor, known for films Rafoo Chakkar, Dharam Veer, Kaala Patthar and Do Dooni Chaar, among many others, had also said that she was grateful for the outpouring of love and support from well-wishers.

Besides Neetu Kapoor, her Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for the disease. Dhawan, who is looking forward to the release of "Coolie No 1", confirmed his diagnosis on social media on Monday.

On the work front, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen. She last featured in 2013's "Besharam", alongside Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

