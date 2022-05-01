New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the movie Laal Singh Chaddha was announced, the audience has been very excited to watch it because we will witness Aamir Khan's magic on-screen once again. Now, the song Kahani from the film has also received a lot of love. Moreover, the feather challenge is going viral on social media to promote this film. But it seems like Bollywood celebrities are also excited about Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have joined the feather challenge.

Sharing the video, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "At dinner n attempting #lalsinghchaddha filter". In this adorable video, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen attempting the feather challenge. Fans are also calling the video adorable. One person commented, "How sweet", meanwhile another person wrote, "Beautiful as always".

Kareena Kapoor also shared this video on her Instagram story. Earlier, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who are in the lead role in Laal Singh Chaddha, took the feather challenge. Sharing the video, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Here’s the #featherchallenge with my hero! #aamirkhan #laalsinghchaddha #Kahani @advaitchandan @aamirkhanproductions". Aamir and Kareena can be seen having so much fun in the video.

A few days ago, Kareena introduced this Laal Singh Chaddha filter on her Instagram. She wrote, "This #LaalSinghChaddha filter is just as sweet as the journey I've had while shooting for the film. Have you taken the challenge yet? Be a part of the experience and don't forget to tag @aamirkhanproductions #Reels #ReelItFeelIt".

On April 29, Aamir Khan unveiled the song Kahani. The song has been released without any music video. The music is composed by Pritam, and this song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Mohan Kannan lent his voice to this soulful song.

About Laal Singh Chaddha:

The release date of the film got delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The music of Laal Singh Chaddha is composed by Pritam, and it will be his third collaboration with Aamir Khan after Dhoom 3 in 2013 and Dangal in 2016. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics for the songs of this film. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and will release on August 11, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav