Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal To Star As Mother-Son Duo In Lionsgate India's First Feature Film

Lionsgate is all set to step into Indian cinema with a brand new film. The untitled film will star Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Shraddha Srinath in the lead role and the movie will revolve around a mother-son bond. Lionsgate India took to social media to announce the project and shared pictures with the star cast as well.

Announcing the news, Lionsgate India wrote, "Gear up for a brand-new project from Lionsgate India Studios featuring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Shraddha Srinath. Witness a unique mother-son bond with Neetu Kapoor in an all-new avatar in this exciting project, directed by Milind Dhaimade."

The official Instagram account of Lionsgate also shared some other pictures. Moreover, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in an all-new avatar for this new project. The movie will be directed by Milind Dhaimade.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Something new and exciting is coming soon from Lionsgate Studios, and I'm thrilled and excited to be a part of this mesmerizing experience. Directed by @MilindDhaimade."

Talking about the film and her character, Neetu Kapoor said that she fell in love with the script. "When I read the script, I fell in love with it. It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios' first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart,” she said as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal described the film as an ode to all the mothers, their wishes, and their sacrifices. He said, "The moment I read the script, I knew it’s a special film that I just had to be a part of! It is an ode to all the mothers, their wishes, and their sacrifices! I am really looking forward to working with Milind sir, Lionsgate India Studios, and Neetu ji on this special project!”

Meanwhile, Director Milind Dhaimade said, "For me, it’s very critical who is partnering with you in creating the film since a film is made even before it goes on the floor. All the ingredients that are necessary to put the film together have already been decided. I feel in this aspect Lionsgate India Studios’ vision for the film, along with a stellar cast will be wonderfully refreshing. This is a mother-son relationship that will resonate with everyone irrespective of region, and our casting will help audiences across India connect to a relatable story.”