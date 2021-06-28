Neetu Kapoor took to her official social media handle to drop the family picture including son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is quite active on social media and hardly leaves any stone unturned to update her fans with her latest pics. Recently, the actress shared a photo of her family online which featured her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her granddaughter Samara, son, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Neetu Kapoor took to her official social media handle to upload the picture and wrote, ‘my world’.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's Instagram picture here:

Once she shared the picture, people started pouring in their comments. Riddhima shared heart emojis while Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan too dropped heart emojis. Apart from that a lot of celebs, fans and well-wishers shared their wishes for the family.

For the unversed, actors Ranbir and Alia have been dating since a while now and as per reports, the duo were suppose to marry soon but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their wedding has been delayed.

Meanwhile, talking about Neetu Kapoor, the actress keeps on sharing Alia's pictures on her Instagram often.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be next seen in Jug Jug Jiyo alongside Anil Kapoor and others.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal