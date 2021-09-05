Neetu Kapoor recently spoke to a leading daily on her late husband Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary and revealed one of his most cherished desires for their son Ranbir. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been a year since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left us for the heavenly abode. And on his 69th birthday yesterday, his wife Neetu Kapoor and entire family came together to celebrate. Meanwhile, remembering her late husband Neetu opened her heart out and got candid about one of his unfulfilled wishes before he passed away.

Yes, while speaking to The Quint, Neetu told that he wanted to see Ranbir getting married in their Pali Hill bungalow. Talking about his cherished desire the veteran actress said, “One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition - astride a ghodi, on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he’d keep saying, 'Kisi din, mujhe humaare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai.'”

Apart from this, Rishi Kapoor's second wish was to build three separate apartments for himself and Neetu and Ranbir, Riddhima in place of their KrishnaRaj bungalow. She even told that Rishi Ji was involved in the project closely and was monitoring everything even during COVID-19 scenario.

Meanwhile, talking about how Rishi Kapoor would have reacted on his 69th birthday had he been alive, Neetu ji said, “Oh, I’m sure he’d get himself a new suit like he always did. And he’d take two hours to get ready, while I just took an hour at most. He was very fond of clothes of all colours – even yellow, purple, green and gold because he could carry them off. I don’t know how many suits and jackets are still there in his wardrobe, unworn, with the price tags on. And he was crazy about shoes, too, of all colours again!”

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since quite a while now and as per reports the two were suppose to tie the knot soon but their wedding got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, talking about Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling with cancer.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal