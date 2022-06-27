Neetu Kapoor Reacts On Becoming 'Dadi' After Ranbir, Alia Announce Pregnancy | Watch

Bollywood's most loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave exciting news to their fans as Alia announced her pregnancy on Monday. The actress posted an adorable picture with Ranbir to announce the happy news. After this announcement, wishes started pouring in for the couple and their family members. Fans and paparazzi also congratulated Neetu Kapoor on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Neetu Kapoor can be seen happily reacting as people congratulate her.

In another video posted by Yogen Shah, paps say 'Congratulations Neetu ji, aap dadi banne wale ho, jug jugg jeeyo'.

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, Alia and Ranbir's other family members also reacted to the news. On Alia Bhatt's post, her mother Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion". Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Awwww can’t wait. Congratulations to you both". Meanwhile, Alia's sister Shaheen posted Alia and Ranbir's picture and wrote, "Mom and dad". Ranbir's sister Riddhima commented, "Oh hello maaaaaaasiiii".

Riddhima Kapoor also posted Ranbir and Alia's picture and wrote, "My Babies are having a baby. I love you both so much".

Earlier, Alia posted a picture with Ranbir and announced her pregnancy. She wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon". She also posted a picture of a lion and lioness with their cub.

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, at their Bandra home. The ceremony was a private affair and included only close family members and friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. He will also star in Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjun. The movie will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. He will be seen in Animal, along with Rashmika Mandanna. Whereas, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone'. She will also star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.