New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kapoors especially, Neetu Kapoor had a tough year as she lost her husband veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in 2020. And now since she is living alone, she opened up about the same recently.

In an interview with Filmfare, Neetu Kapoor spoke about living without her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. She said, "I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn’t go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

The veteran actress even opened up about the time when her daughter Riddhima went to London for her studies. She said, "I remember when Riddhima was going to London to study I used to howl for days. If someone would even come to meet her and say goodbye I used to start crying. But when years later Ranbir went, I didn’t. He told me, mom you don’t love me. But it isn’t that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared. I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone."

She further added, "Also, they have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I don’t want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is."

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Neetu Singh is making a comeback to the silver screen after years with her upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal