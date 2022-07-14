Neetu Chandra Says She Was Offered Rs 25 Lakh A Month To Become 'Salaried Wife'

Neetu Chandra, who was once a promising Bollywood actor has been missing from action for a while now but the 'Garam Masala' fame actress is once again making headlines for her shocking claim. Recently, the actress in actress claimed that a businessman told her 'to become his salaried wife' for which he would give her ₹25 lakh per month.

In the same interview, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye actress also revealed that despite working with '13 National award winners' she has neither money nor work. After getting rejected for work continuously, Neetu also had suicidal thoughts like Sushant Singh Rajput.

While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu revealed the shocking incident of her life and said, "I was told by a big businessman that he will give me 25 lakhs per month, and I have to become his salaried wife."

When she was questioned further if she had come across having such suicidal thoughts, Neetu said, "Yes it does." Neetu summarised her journey by saying, "Meri story Ek successful actress ki failure story hai. Having worked with 13 National award winners, today I have no work," Neetu asserted.

Neetu also compared herself with Sushant Singh Rajput and asked why an artist gets recognition posthumously. "Should I suffocate myself to death? Kya logon ke jaane ke baad hi unke kaam ko saraha jaata hai? Jo Sushant (Singh Rajput) ne step uthaya..bahut logon ko aisa khyaal aate hai."

Neetu Chandra also shared that a big casting director from Bollywood once rejected her only an hour after auditioning her which made her question his intentions. “A casting director, who is quite famous but I don’t want to take their name, told me within an hour of the audition, ‘I am really sorry Neetu, this is not working out.’ You literally audition me to reject me so that you can kill my confidence,” she said.

For the unversed, Neetu made her Bollywood debut with Garam Masala in 2005. The actress has also featured in several films since then such as Traffic Signal, One Two Three, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Apartment, and 13B among others. Her last Hindi film was Kucch Luv Jaisaa alongside Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose and Sumeet Raghavan.