New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who helped thousands of migrants return home amid covid pandemic, has joined the chorus to postpone NEET and JEE examinations.

Underlining the need to postpone the exam, the actor said students cannot be forced to come out and give these exams.

"The maximum students are from Bihar where 13 to 14 districts are badly hit by the floods. How can you expect them to travel? They don't have money or places to stay. We cannot force these students to come out and give these exams"

He urged to the government to defer the exam by at least two to three times. “Students and their parents must be given a window of around two to three months so that students can appear for the exams when they're mentally prepared,” NDTV quoted the actor as saying.

On August 17, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE examinations. Since then, many political leaders, celebs and social media users are opposing the decision.

However, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank earlier said, “We have been under constant pressure from parents and students, asking why we are not allowing JEE and NEET. The students were very worried. In their minds they were thinking for how long will they continue to study?”

Also, Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi called a virtual meeting on Wednesday with the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states. The meeting may include the postponement issue of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations.

Posted By: Srishti Goel