Neeraj Kabi To Portray Jawaharlal Nehru In Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'Sam Bahadur'? Here's What We Know

Vicky Kaushal is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur', which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie has been the topic of discussion and has made the audience excited ever since Vicky Kaushal unveiled his first look as Sam Manekshaw. Now according to the latest reports, Neeraj Kabi is expected to essay the role of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

According to Pinkvilla, Neeraj Kabi has collaborated with director Meghna Gulzar again for the film and will be seen as Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. “Neeraj Kabi had played a pivotal role in Meghna Gulzar’s National Award winning film, Talvar. In Sam Bahadur he plays Jawaharlal Nehru. Meghna and Neeraj are happy to reunite for this film. Meanwhile, Vicky and the rest of the cast is currently shooting in Kashmir. They are in the last leg of that schedule, after which they will move to Delhi,” a source close to the development was quoted saying by Pinkvilla.

Neeraj Kabi was last seen in Sita Ramam and Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Earlier, he collaborated with Meghna Gulzar in 2015 for the movie Talwar.

Earlier, Vicky shared a behind the scene picture from the set of Sam Bahadur. He can be seen wearing a hoodie with Sam Bahadur written on it.

As Vicky started shooting for the film, he shared a behind the scene as well. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, "Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. #Samबहादुर Now Filming! We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family".

Vicky also introduced Sanya and Fatima's characters from the film and wrote, "It's a very special day for us as we celebrate our director @meghnagulzar’s birthday and welcome the leading ladies @sanyamalhotra_ as Silloo Manekshaw & @fatimasanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to the #Samबहादुर family!"

In 2020, Vicky shared his first look as Sam Manekshaw. He wrote, "A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw"

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Uddham. He will star in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar's untitled film. He will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.