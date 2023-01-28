Neena Gupta Says She Likes Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan, 'She Can Be A Trendsetter'

Actress Neena Gupta recently stated that she feels Suhana Khan can become a trendsetter. Suhana is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his interior-designer wife, Gauri Khan. She has been garnering headlines for reasons including her unique choice of outfits, and also for her upcoming debut movie The Archies.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Neena Gupta said that she likes Suhana Khan very much. "You know who I like very much who could be a trendsetter? It's my personal opinion. Woh abhi tak aayi nahi hai kisi picture mein (She hasn't featured in any film yet). It is Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan. I like Suhana very much, I like her looks, I like her figure and I like her acting whatever I have seen, I mean baat cheeth mein (while talking). I think she could be very good," said Neena.

When asked which actress has impressed her among Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, Neena said that no one impressed her. Later, she quipped, "Kareena is a good actress. Mai bhul gayi thi (I forgot)."

Neena Gupta recently dominated headlines after she came together with her ex-partner Vivian Richards for their daughter-actress, Masaba Gupta's wedding with actor Satyadeep Misra. Sharing an adotrable post on her Instagram handle, she penned, "Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati @masabagupta @instasattu @aslivivekmehra @i.am.chin.maya @nalinityabji."