New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Neena Gupta has known to break stereotypes so far throughout her life. Be it her roles or real life, the veteran has always been unconventional with her choices. One of her boldest decisions have been to be a single mother. Yes, Neena Gupta gave birth to her daughter Masaba Gupta who was born out of wedlock with former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards.

A lot of people raised eyebrows at her relationship and her welcoming a daughter without marriage. Although the actress didn't let these things affect her and continued working hard for herself and her daughter. However, it has been a lot of times that Neena spoke about her struggle as a single mother but she opened up about that time in her autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'. She told that actor, director and her close friend Satish Kaushik offered to marry her in order to gave a father's name to her child. Yes, according to her book, Satish proposed marriage and said, "Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing."

Neena Gupta launched her autobiography while speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan online on June 14. In her video call, Neena said, "I would start and wonder, ‘What is there to write about my life? Why would people be interested in reading it?’ Then the lockdown happened… And I did a lot of thinking about my life and decided to resume writing again. Everything is out of my system now. Things I was hiding for so many years. That’s a big relief. I think, maybe after reading the book, even if one person doesn’t make the mistake which I did, if they feel ‘yeah, we should not do this,’ it’ll be worth it."

Apart from her family life, Neena also spoke about how the book addresses the problems faced by her in her worklife like casting couch, industry politics, and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal