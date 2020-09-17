Shweta is one of the four sisters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been at the forefront of the movement to seek justice for her brother who allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra resident in Mumbai on June 14.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nearly three months has passed since the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput but the mysteries over his death have refused to die down. Since his demise, Sushant’s fans and his family members have alleged foul play, forcing the Supreme Court to order a CBI probe in the actor’s death. The central agency, however, has failed to clear the mysteries over his death.

With the mysteries over Sushant’s death refusing to die down, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has decided to quit social for ten days to “heal herself from the pain of losing her brother”. Remembering her brother’s habit of ‘cracking jokes’, Shweta on her Instagram account announced her decision to quit social media to herself from the pain.

“How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes… I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Shweta had revealed that over two lakh people joined the latest effort garner support in the fight for justice for her late brother. She had started the #Flag4SSR and urged Sushant’s fans to join forces to seek justice for the late actor.

"What a huge success #Flag4SSR campaign was, more than 2 lakhs people participated from all over the globe ... I am so grateful to everyone who participated and showed support. Thanks to my Extended Family for keeping #Justice4SSR Fight Alive," she tweeted on Wednesday while sharing a video featuring some of the people who came together for the initiative.

Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide on June 14. Since then, a probe has been launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to solve the case. Currently, prime accused in the case and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are under arrest as part of investigation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma