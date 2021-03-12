New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pooja Bhatt starrer Bombay Begums has fallen into trouble after the NCPCR asked Netflix to stop streaming web series. On Thursday, the apex child rights body served a notice to the OTT platform, asking to submit a detailed action report. If they failed to furnish the report within 24 hours, then they will take legal action.

The commission in its notice raised the objection on the portrayal of children in Bombay Begums. The notice read, "Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themselves from getting into such things."

NCPCR took the action after they received two complaints on their Twitter handle pointing out how kids are being portrayed in objectional scenes such as minors indulging in drugs and casual sex. The commission said that such contents can 'pollute young minds' and could also result in exploitation and abuse of children at the hands of peddlers.

This is the first case coming under the scanner of new rules on OTT platforms laid by I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar. According to the new rules, OTT platforms will have to now self classify the content into the five categories based on the age-U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult). Also, platforms are required to issue a parental lock system for contents classified under the category Adult, U/A 13+.

Netflix's web series Bombay Begums portrays five ambitious women from various walks of life carrying different dreams. The story is about how they accomplish their dreams despite the hurdles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv