New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the ongoing crackdown on the drug mafia nexus in Mumbai in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Bureau on Tuesday night arrested another peddler named Zaid Vilatra. TNhe NCB has so far arrested four peddlers in the financial capital.

Vilatra was arrested from Andheri and his call details have revealed that he was in touch with Basit Parihar and Suryadeep Malhotra - the two men who are said to be connected with actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik, according to an India Today report.

The report further claims that Showik was in touch with Parihar and Malhotra regarding the procurement and consumption of drugs.

Showik had shared Zaid's contact number with Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda on March 17, asking him to pay the peddler Rs 10,000 for 5 gram of a banned drug. Miranda had called Zaid three times. During the interrogation, Zaid told the NCB that he was paid Rs 10,000 and handed over 5g to two persons. NCB also found several phone calls and chats regarding this drug dealing.

After interrogating, the location of Samuel Miranda and Zaid Vilatra has been investigated. On March 17, they were at the same location at the time of the last call. According to the reports, Samuel might have collected the drugs for Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. After this shocking revelation, NCB might summon Showik and Rhea. NCB can also summon Rhea Chakraborty's friend Jaya Shah in regard to the leaked whatsapp chat.

Apart from the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Central Investigation Bureau and Enforcement Directorate have also grilled many people involved in the case. The CBI grilled Rhea Chakraborty for the 6th day and on Wednesday called her parents for interrogation. Hotelier Gaurav Arya has also been summoned by Enforcement Directorate on Monday after a chat leaked with Rhea Chakraborty.

Posted By: Srishti Goel