Nazar Lag Jayegi: First Song From Bholaa Teases Budding Romance Between Ajay Devgn And Amala Paul | Watch

Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated film 'Bholaa' is all geared up for its release. The first song of the film 'Nazar Lag Jayegi' is out introducing actress Amala Paul in the upcoming film. Amala Paul is making her Hindi debut in the project, helmed by director Ajay, and is written by Irshad Kamil, whereas the song is sung by Javed Ali.

Ajay Devgn on Monday announced the release of the song on his Instagram and added the caption, "Witness a cursed love story - Nazar Lag Jayegi..." The song starts with Ajay Devgn's character Bholaa speaking about his past and the song then moves to a flashback with Amala Paul playing the role of a doctor and Bholaa a local gangster.

The song shows the duo growing closer after Bholaa's appearance at his house and treating her to one of his gang rivalries. Over time, the duo can be seen talking to each other, whereas protecting her has his lady love.

Taking to the comment section, fans sounded mused to listen to the track as one social media user wrote, "Remake hai but bahat kuch new bi hai.....blockbuster. 'Bholaa' is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film 'Kaithi', while another social media user wrote, "Mind blowing song."

The film's shooting was done in Varanasi, along the banks of the river Ganga. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgn spoke about the first song release and stated, "The song showcases the emotional aspect of the film. I'm happy that Irshadji, Javed Ali, and Ravi Basrur have brought it together so beautifully."

The actor has earlier directed several of his films including 'U, Me Aur Hum, 'Shivaay', and 'Runway 34.' 'Bholaa' also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao. The film will be released in theaters on March 30.