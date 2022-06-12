New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently tied the knot in a dreamy wedding. After the fairytale wedding, the couple went to visit Tirupati Temple, and soon after, several controversies sparked up. The couple went to the hill temple at Tirupati to participate in the Kalyanatsavam of Lord Venkateswara.

Several pictures and videos of the couple are doing rounds on the internet where Nayanthara was seen walking in the premises of the shrine with her footwear on. As per the chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board Narasimha Kishore, people are not allowed to wear footwear inside the temple's premises as it is strictly prohibited.

"She (Nayanathara) was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have even noticed that they did a photo shoot inside the temple's premises, which is again prohibited. Private cameras are not allowed inside the Holy Shrine." he said.

Further, the Chief Vigilance Security Officer also informed the actress has landed herself in trouble and they will soon send serve a legal notice to the actor.

"We are serving notices to Nayanathara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. However, we are going to serve notices to her," he added.

On the other hand, after the controversy sparked in, Vignesh Shivan issued an apology statement for the same.

He sent the apology letter to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam board.

"After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan. After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple," the letter reads.

"We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple," the letter added.

The 37-year-old actor tied the knot with Vignesh in an intimate ceremony at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Only a few celebrities were invited. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and director Atlee were some of the few celebrities spotted at the wedding.

Earlier, Vignesh Shivan, during a press conference to announce his wedding, had said that they had originally planned to get married at Tirupati but then had to drop the idea due to logistic issues.

