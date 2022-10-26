Nayanthara-Vignesh Did Not Violate Surrogacy Laws, Clarifies Tamil Nadu Health Department

Actor Nayanthara and her director husband Vignesh Shivan recently welcomed twin babies through surrogacy and announced it to the world through social media. But soon after the news went viral it started a row over possible violation of surrogacy laws in India. However, in the latest development on the same, the Tamil Nadu health department on Wednesday said that the couple did not violate any surrogacy rules.

The inquiry committee report that was submitted said that the couple had submitted all necessary documents needed by the inquiry commission and all the guidelines were followed as per ICMR rules. The surrogate mother is a married woman with a child, which is the guideline for being a surrogate.

The Tamil Nadu health department gave the couple a clean chit and said, "The hospital did not maintain the oocytes registry, the couple's treatment details and the surrogate mother's health condition." However, it's the hospital now that faces action for alleged violation of the Indian Medical Council's guidelines.

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh got married this June after dating for around five years. The couple announced the arrival of their twins on October 9 and it was followed by wide-ranging speculation that Nayanthara and her husband may have conceived the babies before the law was amended. A lot of controversies were created over how the couple had surrogate children in just four months of marriage.

To look into the possibilities of surrogacy law violations, a panel was set up by the Ministry of Health Tamil Nadu. Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier said a panel had been appointed to find out if the surrogacy was legal and if all rules were followed.