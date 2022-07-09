Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Are All Smiles In Their Unseen Wedding Pics With Shah Rukh Khan And Rajinikanth

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding was a star-studded affair and it is still the talk of the town. The couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, and it was attended by big celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Superstar Rajinikanth, filmmaker Atlee, Mani Ratnam and many more. On the occasion of their first anniversary, Vignesh shared some heartwarming pictures with Shah Rukh and Rajinikanth from his wedding.

Sharing the pictures with Shah Rukh Khan, Vignesh wrote, "What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding ! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed. One month anniversary."

In these pictures, Shah Rukh can be seen hugging Nayanthara and also talking to Vignesh. Jawaan's director Atlee can also be seen in one of the pictures. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will star together in Jawaan.

Sharing the pictures with Rajinikanth, Vignesh wrote, "With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will. Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day".

Rajinikanth can be seen giving gifts to the couple and director Mani Ratnam can be seen in the pictures as well.

At the wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh wore custom-made outfits from the label Jade by MK. Nayanthara looked beautiful in a red saree with embroidery. Meanwhile, Vignesh looked handsome in a kurta and veshti with a shawl.

Nayanthara and Vignesh met on a film set in 2015, where Nayanthara was the actress and Vignesh was the director. They got married in Chennai in a beautiful ceremony. The couple also shared some adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Thailand. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has started shooting for Jawaan with SRK and Vignesh will direct Ajith Kumar-starrer AK62.