Nayanthara Says She Is 'Filled With Gratitude' As 'Connect' Releases In Hindi; 'It's An Eventful Year'

With its premieres in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, the horror thriller film 'Connect,' starring Nayanthara, has been setting standards for success. On Friday, the film was finally released in Hindi. The Hindi-dubbed version of Connect was released on over 300 screens and has been getting rave reviews from the audience.

Recently, in a statement, the 38-year-old actress expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response she has been receiving for 'Connect'. According to a report in the Indian Express, Nayanthara talked about how she was filled with gratitude for the whole year.

She said in a statement, "It’s been an eventful year for me and I’m filled with gratitude. Thank you to all film lovers and fans who have watched and supported our Connect. And my gratitude to those who continue doing so, booking your tickets and enjoying show after show."

Opening about her movie Connect, Nayanthara told that it is a genre specific film and they have strived to do justice to the audience. "Our entire team has worked with utmost conviction and sincerity with this vision in mind," the actress went on to state.

She even gave a shoutout to her husband Vignesh Shivan, who is also the producer of the movie, stating, "My gratitude and love to my producer, Vignesh Shivan and our dream, Rowdy Pictures. You took this film, the team and yourself an extra mile with sheer determination. Thank you once again for producing, distributing and releasing our film in the best way possible."

She continued, "We have taken in all your love, support, feedback and criticism. And we hope to use this as a learning curve for our future ventures."

The 2022 Tamil-language horror thriller film has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan and bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures. The movie stars Nayanthara, Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj and Vijay Raj in the lead roles. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie hit the theatres on December 30, 2022, that is today.