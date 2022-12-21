Nayanthara Questions Limitations Imposed On Women After Marriage, Childbirth, Says 'Men Return To Work Next Day After Wedding'

Nayanthara recently divulged details about her marriage to director Vignesh Shivan and motherhood. In a recent chat, Nayanthara expressed her dissatisfaction with the expectations imposed on women after marriage, calling it unjust. She also questioned why women are interrogated about their career once they get married, while men are not asked the same questions. She further stated that marriage should not be seen as a break in one's life.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan began dating while filming Naanum Rowdy Dhan in 2015. After having been in a relationship for seven years, the two exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Chennai on June 9, 2022. The guestlist included celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth. In October, the couple became proud parents of twins Uyir and Ulagam.

Talking to TV host Dhivyadarshini, Nayanthara said, "Why are there restrictions for women? I feel it’s wrong. Why is it a topic that women can’t work after marriage? Men go to work the next day after weddings. Marriage is not an interval point. It makes you fulfilled and settled in life. When you feel that, you want to achieve more. I saw that mindset in all the women I have met so far.

"Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can’t you celebrate it?"

After embracing parenthood, Nayanthara and Vignesh made their first public appearance for a premier of Connect on Monday night in Chennai. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the movie stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal part. Connect is the first Tamil movie to be released in theatres without an interval.

Connect is the filmmaker's second collaboration with Nayanthara. Their first movie Maya was a supernatural thriller. Vignesh is backing the film, and it is slated to be released on Thursday. Ashwin revealed that the movie is a horror-thriller that takes place during the nation-wide lockdown in India. Vinay, Sathyaraj, and newbie Haniya Nafisa also star in the movie.

Audiences will also see Nayanthara in director Atlee's first Bollywood venture, the action thriller movie Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming movie is slated to be released on June 2, 2023.