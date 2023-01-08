Nayanthara On Good And Bad Phase Of Her Career: 'Not Easy To Be In Industry For 18-19 Years'

Nayanthara is one of the most successful actresses in the South Cinema and has found a huge fan following all over the country as well. She has been in the industry for the past 18-19 years and recently talked about the good and bad phases of her career. The actress is currently basking in the success of her latest film 'Connect', which has impressed the audience.

Talking about the ups and down in her career, Nayanthara said that it is 'not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years'.

"There is so much that I have learnt, so much that I have gone through, but it is all been nice. Whatever mistakes I have made, the good and bad phases (I have been through), everything is good now. It is all a learning experience. It is not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years, but the audience and God has been kind to me. I feel blessed. I don’t know how to put the whole thing together," Nayanthara told PTI.

In 2021, Nayanthara along with her husband Vignesh Shivan launched their production house 'Rowdy Pictures'.

Talking about producing the films, “My only thing is to try and make good films, whether it is us producing or buying the film or me acting in a film. We want good films to reach the audience. For me, it is always about providing good content and making decent films. If you are honest to your craft, if you do your work well, it works. The audience connects with you, they fall in love with you, they celebrate you, which becomes the biggest joy of life."

On the work front, Nayanthara was seen in O2, Godfather, Connect and Gold in 2022. She is currently working on 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupati and it will also be her debut in Hindi films. The movie is directed by Atlee and will reportedly release in June 2023. The star cast has already wrapped up a schedule of the film.