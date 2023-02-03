Nayanthara On Facing Casting Couch In South Industry: ‘I Was Asked For Favors In Exchange For Important Roles’

South superstar Nayanthara, who has emerged as one of the top actresses in the country, recently opened up on facing a casting couch situation in the Southern film industry. The actor, who has starred in over 75 films during her career, revealed being asked for ‘favors’ in exchange for roles in films.

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Nayanthara opened up on how the movie industry wasn’t a nice place for a 18-19 year old girl. The actor revealed how she was once asked for 'favours' if she wanted to bag a pivotal role in the film.

To this, Nayanthara said that she refused it ‘boldly’ and knew she would be able to make a mark for herself on the merit of her own talent.

Nayanthara is a big name in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries. The actor will be foraying into the Pan-India world of films with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi.

In a recent interview, Nayanthara said that the times are changing in the film industry. “This change (in industry dynamics) has given confidence to everyone. It has motivated us to take bold decisions of releasing our films in other languages, where people are not so aware of the star or the director,” Nayanthara was quoted as saying to PTI.

“There is a right time for everything. It is just that I didn’t get the opportunity to do a full-fledged Hindi film or a proper dubbed Hindi film. Also, the situations were quite different earlier. Today, it has changed and we have to move according to the situation,” the actor added, speaking about the Pan-India market.

Nayanthara further added, “I would try to do different films… We don’t know what works, it depends on what is being offered to you and I will make the best out of it. That is my responsibility.”

Jawan is slated to be released in theaters in June 2023.