Nayanthara Gets Special Wish From Husband Vignesh Shivan, Latter Calls Her 'Éxtra Beautiful'

South actress Nayanthara is ringing into her 38th birthday on November 18, 2022. Meanwhile, her fans as well as industry friends have been sending her heartfelt wishes on her special day. Amidst this, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress's husband-director Vignesh Shivan has penned a sweet note for her, which is all things love.

Heading to his Instagram handle on Friday, Shivan wrote, "This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan. Every birthday with you has been special, memorable & different !" Calling it the most special birthday, the director penned, "But this one is the most special of them all, as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children.(sic)"

He went on to state, "I’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have is to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything! But today! When I m seeing you as a mother!" He further added, "This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful!"

The fan-favourite couple tied the knot in June 2022, 6 years after they had a registered marriage. The wedding was a star-studded affair as it was attended by celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, Ajith and more. On October 9, the couple announced that they have become parents of the twin babies via surrogacy.