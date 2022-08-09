Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Dreamy Wedding's Documentary To Release On Netflix | Watch

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding was straight out of a fairytale. The wedding took place in Chennai and it was an intimate affair and only close friends and family were included. It was also a star-studded affair as Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi, Mani Ratnam, Atlee, Suriya and Rajinikanth were also present at the wedding ceremony. Netflix is all set to release the documentary of Nayanthara and Vignesh's wedding and they have released the teaser as well.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram account of Netflix India wrote, "A magical documentary about the journey of the #LadySuperstar Nayanthara. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming soon to Netflix and we can't wait to witness the magic. #NayantharaBeyondTheFairytale".

The documentary is titled 'Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale'. The Series Head Of Netflix India, Tanya Bami in a statement said, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond." She added, "Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh."

Apart from Nayanthara's wedding documentary, Netflix has announced some other shows as well. It includes Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer, IRL- In Real Love, Social Currency and Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld. Netflix will return with Delhi Crime Season 2, Never Have I Ever Season 3 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8. Moreover, Jamtara and Mismatched will also return for season 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will star in Jawaan. The movie will star Shah Rukh Khan and it will be directed by Atlee.